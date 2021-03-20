Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Issues Earnings Results

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.