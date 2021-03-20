Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.70.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

