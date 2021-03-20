Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CLB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

