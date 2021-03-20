Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

