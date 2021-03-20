Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,730 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.70 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

