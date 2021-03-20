Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,376 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

