Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.