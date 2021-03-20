Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $1,240,651. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

