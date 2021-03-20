Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Corning by 65.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 330.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $240,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

GLW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,059,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

