Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 6.7%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 1,641,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,350,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.