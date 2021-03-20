Cowen Increases Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $45.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.75 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.