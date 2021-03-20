Craig Hallum Raises Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $125.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CTRN stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,725,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

