Credit Suisse AG Acquires 50,463 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $136.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

