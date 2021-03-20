Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

