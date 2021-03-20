Credit Suisse AG Has $25.12 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

