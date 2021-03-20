Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $24,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

BBIO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

