Credit Suisse Group Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $42.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

BHF opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

