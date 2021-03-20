Credit Suisse Group Raises TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $22.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TRSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

