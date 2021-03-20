Credit Suisse Group Trims Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Target Price to $12.00

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GLTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Galecto alerts:

GLTO stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.