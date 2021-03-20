Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,081,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 682,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,317. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.