Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3,450.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,043.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,054.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,769.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

