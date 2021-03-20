Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $313.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,076,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.