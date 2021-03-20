Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,789,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.28. 10,555,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

