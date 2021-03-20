Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 4.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

TOTL remained flat at $$48.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,943. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.