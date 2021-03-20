Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 485,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

