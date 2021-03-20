Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. 2,550,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,520. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

