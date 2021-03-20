Critical Comparison: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.06 Palomar $113.30 million 15.79 $10.62 million $1.73 40.45

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSight Global and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Palomar 0 2 2 0 2.50

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $97.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

