CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $467.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. CROAT has a market cap of $254,295.26 and $467.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,057,904 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

