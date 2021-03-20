CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17,550.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,675,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

