CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

