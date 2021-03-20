CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect gains from increased use of cybersecurity solutions. Significant expansion in margins was encouraging. Solid customer roster, including players like Zoom and Salesforce, are a positive. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the marg”

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $194.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

