Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $52.91. 559,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 716,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley upped their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

