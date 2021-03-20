CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $39.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target upped by Truist from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

