CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after buying an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 568,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

