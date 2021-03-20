Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $315.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.