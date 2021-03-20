CUTcoin Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $1,047.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00229861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002101 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015986 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,998,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,998,875 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

