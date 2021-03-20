cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $684,468.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,112.57 or 0.08609494 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $684,468.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00455047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00138005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.23 or 0.00672292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00076215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

