CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 117,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $92,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

