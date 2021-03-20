CWM Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $143.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.