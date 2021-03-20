CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,621,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 270.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

