CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $542.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.27 and its 200 day moving average is $451.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

