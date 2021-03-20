CWM Advisors LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.