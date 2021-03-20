CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter worth $216,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

