CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.