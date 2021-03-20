CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Tops $7.86 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $11,628.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.