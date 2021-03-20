CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

