Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $244,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

L Patrick Gage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after buying an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,181,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $15,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

