Daniel L. Kempken Sells 2,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.