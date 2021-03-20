Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.