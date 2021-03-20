Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Down 9.1%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,529,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,501,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

DARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

